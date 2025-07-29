  • home icon
Who is the third El Grande Americano on WWE RAW?

(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

There is a new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW, and many are wondering who has taken up the identity of the "iconic" Lucha Libre star. While we have an idea as to why #2 is, the identity of #3 has possibly been revealed.

After Chad Gable's unfortunate injury, Ludwig Kaiser has seemingly taken the mantle of El Grande Americano and run with it. In a recent AAA event, the fans in Mexico went crazy for him as Kaiser was praised for putting more effort into the character.

Now, there's an El Grande Americano multiverse. A third El Grande popped up on RAW, and it appears as though Pete Dunne has been identified as the newest "variant" of the character. You can see the similarities in the tweet below.

Michael Cole pointed out how this El Grande was shorter than the previous one. Either way, there is an El Grande vs LWO feud brewing as the Pete Dunne (allegedly) "variant" cost them the chance to become World Tag Team Champions.

As a direct result, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & JD McDonagh walked out of Detroit with their titles intact.

The El Grande multiverse is going to be interesting to watch.

