Who is the new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW?

It looks like we have a new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW. After what happened to Chad Gable, it seems clear as day that he has been replaced by an absent 34-year-old star.

This week on RAW, things got shaken up quite a bit when General Manager Adam Pearce wished Chad Gable well, confirming that he is injured and will be heading for surgery. In the background, a very interesting name was lurking behind the scenes.

As the new American Made leader, Ivy Nile, was interviewed, another name suddenly appeared: El Grande Americano. Except this time, it was the 34-year-old Ludwig Kaiser who was in the costume, taking his place.

When Adam Pearce was wishing Gable well, he sarcastically asked him about the possibility of his buddy El Grande Americano not appearing for a while. However, Gable said that Americano is a world-class Luchador and that he's probably really busy.

Sensing this opportunity, Ludwig Kaiser, who was in the background for two weeks in a row, seemingly seized the opportunity.

As you likely know, the German superstar has been absent for a little while now since he stopped associating with Gunther on-screen. This could give him a new lease on life.

