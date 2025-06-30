Who is the new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW?

It looks like we have a new El Grande Americano on WWE RAW. After what happened to Chad Gable, it seems clear as day that he has been replaced by an absent 34-year-old star.
This week on RAW, things got shaken up quite a bit when General Manager Adam Pearce wished Chad Gable well, confirming that he is injured and will be heading for surgery. In the background, a very interesting name was lurking behind the scenes.
As the new American Made leader, Ivy Nile, was interviewed, another name suddenly appeared: El Grande Americano. Except this time, it was the 34-year-old Ludwig Kaiser who was in the costume, taking his place.
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
When Adam Pearce was wishing Gable well, he sarcastically asked him about the possibility of his buddy El Grande Americano not appearing for a while. However, Gable said that Americano is a world-class Luchador and that he's probably really busy.
Sensing this opportunity, Ludwig Kaiser, who was in the background for two weeks in a row, seemingly seized the opportunity.
As you likely know, the German superstar has been absent for a little while now since he stopped associating with Gunther on-screen. This could give him a new lease on life.
A top WWE star is missing in action