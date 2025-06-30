33-year-old female star officially named as the leader of top RAW faction after sudden injury news

In an unexpected moment on WWE RAW, a 33-year-old female star was named as the leader of a top faction after the news of a sudden injury occurred. This all happened backstage on the June 30 episode.

It was revealed in a backstage segment with American Made that Chad Gable was injured in his brawl with Penta last week, and as a result, he will be out of action for a while, with Adam Pearce confirming that Gable is surgery-bound. As you likely know, he is the leader of the group, "American Made", with The Creed Brothers and 33-year-old Ivy Nile.

Ivy Nile was told by Gable to hold down the fort with American Made while he's gone, officially declaring her the leader of the group in his absence. He told Ivy Nile to take care of Stephanie Vaquer on RAW while The Creed Brothers fulfill their potential.

For this, the Creed Brothers will have to go after the newly-crowned World Tag Team Champions, The Judgment Day. Both Julius and Brutus Creed seemed uncertain and not-so-confident in their abilities with Gable gone, but the Olympian just told them to listen to Ivy Nile.

It's an interesting decision for him to make, and perhaps it could be a turning point for Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers.

Either way, both Nile and The Creed Brothers are in a stacked division.

