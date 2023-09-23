Could The Judgment Day be under threat by forgotten WWE tag team? What you might have missed on SmackDown

The Judgment Day have their sights set on SmackDown after beating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. With that said, the faction might have to be careful because a forgotten WWE tag team is slowly making its comeback on the blue brand.

The team in question is none other than Pretty Deadly. The tag team has been on the sidelines since Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury during their tag team match against The Brawling Brutes on the July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE aired a vignette of Pretty Deadly on SmackDown this week. Kit Wilson was seen lamenting over his tag team partner’s injury. The clip ended with their doctor telling viewers that Prince dislocated his shoulder, but he is going to be fine.

Pretty Deadly could emerge as the new challenger to The Judgment Day after Prince’s recovery. The pair had previously challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, but unfortunately, they were not successful.

The Judgment Day to defend their titles on WWE RAW? What you should know

The Judgment Day’s plan to recruit Jey Uso backfired. Main Event Jey superkicked Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio to prove his loyalty to the red brand. He was attacked by the trio until Cody Rhodes arrived and cleared the ring.

Balor and Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a rematch against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next Monday on RAW. The outcome of the match could go either in favor of the champions or the challengers.

The match is not expected to get a clean finish. It might see the involvement of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, or even Drew McIntyre. Fans will have to wait till Monday to catch all the action live.

Do you think the team of Pretty Deadly will challenge The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

