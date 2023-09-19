Why did Jey Uso turn down The Judgment Day? 3 possible reasons

Jey Uso made an emphatic statement by declining The Judgment Day’s offer to join them on WWE RAW. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion took out Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio with multiple superkicks, before ultimately taking the hit from Drew McIntyre.

The Judgment Day had been trying to convince Main Event Jey to join their ranks ever since he moved to RAW from SmackDown. Damian Priest even told him to his face he wanted Main Event Jey Uso in his faction while others were trying to get Jimmy into the group.

Fans might be wondering why Jey Uso turned down this huge offer from Finn Balor and his faction. These three reasons may explain his decision.

#3. Jey Uso is tired of being in factions

Jey Uso was part of a tag team for nearly 13 years before he broke free. The 38-year-old star debuted alongside his brother Jimmy Uso and cousin Tamina 13 years ago on RAW. He then reluctantly joined The Bloodline after Jimmy returned from injury in 2021.

Being part of tag teams and stables probably had its toll on Jey, which might’ve been why he turned down The Judgment Day. He was constantly treated as a second fiddle to Jimmy while they were together as The Usos. He was emotionally manipulated by Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

He’s probably freer than a bird on RAW without people constantly clipping his wings.

#2. Rhea Ripley wasn’t there to convince him

Jey Uso couldn’t believe Finn Balor at first when he heard him say that Rhea Ripley was a fan of Main Event Jey. The WWE Universe should know by now that Mami is quite persuasive when it comes to getting people to change their minds. Just ask Dominik Mysterio.

Another possible reason why Jey was able to get away with The Judgment Day was because of Rhea Ripley’s absence. The Eradicator is currently healing her bruised abs due to Nia Jax’s assault, though that didn’t stop her from tweeting her support for Jey.

#1. Jey didn’t want to break Sami Zayn’s trust ... again

Sami Zayn was the first superstar after Cody Rhodes to welcome Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. The duo reunited with a hug to a huge ovation from the crowd. Sami also asked the RAW locker room, including best friend Kevin Owens, to give Jey a chance.

Jey didn’t want to break Sami’s trust the way he did prior and that might be why he didn’t join The Judgment Day. The former Honorary Uce told Jey he trusted him to make the right call during their segment on RAW this week.

It remains to be seen how the storyline between Jey and Sami will unfold on RAW next week.