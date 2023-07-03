Which current WWE star debuted alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso? Exploring their relationship

Jimmy and Jey Uso are among the most accomplished tag teams on the WWE roster today. The twins have come a long way since they first started in the company more than a decade ago. Their WWE debut can be traced back to one particular night. It is worth mentioning that The Usos debuted alongside a family member years ago.

Jimmy and Jey Uso made their WWE debut alongside Tamina Snuka on the May 24, 2010, episode of RAW. The trio made their debut as heels by attacking The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith, and Natalya). The twins would have their main roster in-ring debut on the June 17, 2010, episode of WWE Superstars with a win over Mark Henry and Goldust.

Jimmy and Jey Uso along with Tamina remained a unified act until her face turn on the December 6, 2010, episode of RAW. Tamina chose to remain in Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov’s corner after the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship in a fatal four-way tag team match. The trio would be disbanded in the wake of the 2011 Supplemental Draft that saw Jimmy and Jey move to SmackDown.

For those wondering about their relationship, Tamina is cousins with The Usos. She is related to the Anoa'i family through her father, “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka’s marriage to Sharon back in 1964. Not many people might know but Tamina’s brother James wrestled as “Deuce” of former WWE tag team Deuce 'n Domino.

Jimmy and Jey Uso explain the Anoa'i family tree

WWE recently put up a video of The Usos explaining their family tree. In the clip, the brothers can be seen talking about their ties to Roman Reigns, who is not their cousin by the way, and other former stars such as Umaga.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief received the shock of a lifetime when he got his shoulders pinned after nearly three years by Jey Uso in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

It remains to be seen what The Usos will have to say about their historic win on SmackDown this week.

