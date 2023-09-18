Did Roman Reigns order Nia Jax to injure Rhea Ripley? Exploring reasons for attack

Nia Jax made a huge statement when she attacked Rhea Ripley last Monday on WWE RAW. The Annihilator, as she was referred to by Michael Cole, took out The Eradicator following her successful Women’s World Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez.

At the time of writing, Nia Jax hasn’t explained why she attacked Rhea Ripley. It is possible that Roman Reigns could’ve orchestrated the assault as a means to subdue The Judgment Day’s growing influence on both RAW and SmackDown.

The faction has been nearly unstoppable ever since WWE seemingly revealed who runs The Judgment Day. Ripley was seen giving orders to Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and even Dominik Mysterio several weeks ago on the red brand.

Roman Reigns could have felt threatened by The Judgment Day’s growing influence and ordered Nia Jax to take out Ripley. Moreover, The Tribal Chief might not be pleased with Finn Balor’s consistent attempts to get The Usos to join his faction.

Fans must wait to discover why Nia Jax attacked Ripley on WWE RAW. The former RAW Women’s Champion is expected to explain her actions on the September 18, 2023, episode of the red show.

Why was Rhea Ripley not on SmackDown last Friday?

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio were all on SmackDown last Friday, but Rhea Ripley was absent from the blue show. Michael Cole noted that the Women’s World Champion was dealing with an injury because of Nia Jax’s post-match assault on RAW.

In reality, Ripley was spotted in Australia with fiancé Buddy Murphy. Photos of the pair in their home country made it to the internet. It remains to be seen if The Nightmare will return to RAW tonight to get answers from Jax.

WWE RAW will take place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, this week. Are you excited for the show? Let us know in the comments section below.