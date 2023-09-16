Why wasn't Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown? She isn't really injured!

Rhea Ripley was not in The Judgment Day’s corner on WWE SmackDown this week. The Women’s World Champion suffered a brutal attack at the hands of the retuning Nia Jax this past Monday on RAW. Michael Cole noted that Ripley suffered an injury during the post-match assault. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

For those who are worried if Rhea Ripley was really injured by Nia Jax, she is doing absolutely fine. Mami is in Melbourne, Australia, with fiancé Buddy Matthews, amid her absence from WWE television. She may return to RAW as early as next Monday, to begin her rumored feud with Nia for the Women’s World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Here's a clip of the couple:

Expand Tweet

Ripley main evented RAW this past Monday against former best friend, and long-time rival, Raquel Rodriguez. The duo collided for the Nightmare’s world title on the September 11, 2023, episode of the red brand. Ripley was able to retain her title following an unexpected interference from Nia Jax, who attacked Rodriguez during the match.

Nia Jax confronted Ripley after her win. She immediately went for a blow on the exhausted Women’s World Champion. The former RAW Women’s Champion used her brute strength to destroy Rhea Ripley after the main event. It remains to be seen if Ripley will return to RAW next week to confront her attacker.

What did The Judgment Day do without Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown?

Rhea Ripley’s absence didn’t stop Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio from continuing their recruitment drive on WWE SmackDown. Balor won a singles match against AJ Styles, after Jimmy Uso’s interference.

While The Demon Prince thanked Jimmy for helping him win the match, Jimmy replied he simply returned the favor from last week’s SmackDown. Balor then asked the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion to join The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

He might get his answer next Friday on SmackDown or even on RAW.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here