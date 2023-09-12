Why did Nia Jax return on WWE RAW and attack Rhea Ripley? 4 possible reasons

Nia Jax made her shocking return to WWE RAW tonight. She interfered during the Women’s World Championship main event between defending champion Rhea Ripley and challenger Raquel Rodriguez.

Nia attacked Raquel Rodriguez from behind in the closing moments of the match. The interference allowed the champion to hit the challenger with her finisher and retain the title. The former RAW Women’s Champion also took out Rhea in a post-match attack to close the show.

Here are four possible reasons why Nia Jax is back on WWE RAW:

#4. To add depth to the women’s roster on WWE RAW

Nia Jax was a dominant competitor during her first stint in WWE. She had a solid career in Triple H’s version of NXT. She moved to the main roster, where she struck gold. She’s a former tag team champion and RAW Women’s Champion.

One possible reason WWE brought back Nia was to add depth to the women’s roster on the red brand. Her arrival could be a reset regarding storylines for performers in the singles and tag team divisions.

#3. Nia Jax could be an intimidating heel

Nia Jax was built as an unstoppable force in Triple H’s version of NXT. Her main roster booking saw her run through opponents like Lana and Amber Moon. She was inadvertently responsible for Becky Lynch’s massive momentum in 2018-2019.

If booked right, Nia could be a terrific heel on WWE RAW. She has the looks, the strength, and above all, the intimidating factor to shake up the red brand's women’s division that desperately requires a reset compared to SmackDown.

#2. Possible opponent for Raquel Rodriguez

Because of Dominik Mysterio's interference, Raquel Rodriguez failed to beat Rhea Ripley at Payback. The NXT North American Champion was barred from ringside from tonight’s match.

WWE used Dominik’s absence as an opportunity to bring back Nia Jax.

The shocking turn of events on RAW this week could lead to a possible feud between Raquel and Nia. This could allow WWE to keep Rhea and Raquel away from each other for the time being and have Raquel feud with Nia.

#1. To turn Rhea Ripley face

Rhea Ripley gets a babyface reaction despite being a heel on the RAW roster. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day is one of the most popular stars on Monday Night RAW. It’s only a matter of time before Triple H turns her into a face.

Jax’s return to WWE RAW could be used to turn Rhea Ripley face. Heels don’t usually go after heels, but Nia did just that when she attacked Rhea Ripley following her win against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the show this week.

