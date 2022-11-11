"This needs to look real" – When the truth finally emerged about Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

On November 12, 2018, Nia Jax gave Becky Lynch a broken nose and a concussion on WWE RAW. As a result of her injuries, Lynch was forced to pull out of Survivor Series 2018, where she was supposed to face Ronda Rousey.

The incident occurred during a brawl between the RAW and SmackDown women's divisions. After receiving several punches to the back of her head, Jax turned around and swung a huge right hand into Lynch's face.

In February 2022, The Irresistible Force spoke on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast about the instructions that everyone was given before the segment:

"It was right before Survivor Series, where I think her and Ronda were going to have a singles [match]," Jax said. "SmackDown was invading RAW. The producer of that match, won't name names, basically was like, 'This needs to look real, say sorry later.' We were all like, 'Okay, cool, let's go, let's have fun, whatever.'"

Jax initially thought she had punched Lana in the face. The former RAW Women's Champion also clarified that she did not mean to strike Lynch with so much power:

"I continue to get punched in the back of the frigging head, and I was like, 'Good lord,' so I just turn around and I really go to clear the person," Jax continued. "My fist wasn't closed, I didn't [intentionally] punch her, but it did connect. I didn't even realize it was Becky. I honestly thought it was Lana."

WWE was forced to quickly change plans for Survivor Series 2018. Instead of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair lost to The Baddest Woman on the Planet via disqualification in a match that drew rave reviews.

How Vince McMahon reacted to Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch

Following the show-closing segment, Nia Jax immediately apologized to then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon backstage.

McMahon had no problem with Jax's accidental punch. Becky Lynch also tried to reassure her former rival that she would be okay:

"I go to Vince and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Jax said. "He's like laughing, 'Well, it's not ballet.' So then I walk away and I was leaving alone, then I'm texting Becky, making sure she's okay, just bugging the s**t out of her. Of course, Becky's like, 'Oh, I'm fine, you know.'"

Fortunately, Lynch's injury did not derail her ascension to WWE's main-event scene. Five months later, she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first women's match to headline a WrestleMania event.

