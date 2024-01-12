Could The Rock's intention for taking a shot at Roman Reigns be on a personal note? Analyzing major swerve

The Rock lit up the wrestling world last week on Monday Night RAW when he returned to the company. The Brahma Bull hinted at taking on Roman Reigns by stating that he might want to sit at the head of the table. The star's feud against Roman Reigns has been long anticipated by fans, and the WWE Universe may finally be able to see it unfold on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, despite the obvious box office element in the feud, there may be some personal issues lurking in the shadows. Since turning heel, Roman Reigns has always claimed to be the Head of the Table and The Tribal Chief. He claims to be the provider, and everything starts and ends with him in the Samoan family.

This could be the real reason behind The Rock's return. While Roman Reigns has achieved a lot and is one of the greatest in this industry, his accomplishments seemingly pale in comparison to those of his cousin.

The Rock was one of the main reasons WWE won the Monday Night Wars, and his presence has brought the company to where it is today. He went to Hollywood and became one of its biggest movie stars. He is also now a successful businessman, running multiple million-dollar firms.

He has also bought lavish homes for many of his family members. So, if The Rock returns to the company, it's not for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title but to be rightfully called the Head of the Table. Therefore, The Brahma Bull may challenge Reigns on these grounds and seek to be the rightful Tribal Chief.

WWE Hall of Famer gives his take on The Rock's return

The Bloodline's success in WWE knows no bounds, and it is obvious that The Rock will only add more star power to the sensational family saga.

On the 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam gave his take on The Great One's return. The former WWE Champion claimed that The People's Champion didn't return for the spotlight but to take his family name forward.

"The Bloodline is or has taken over, and The Rock’s coming to support that. That’s why he’s coming back. He’s not coming back because he misses wrestling. He’s not coming back because he needs to get in the ring again, real bad. Making all that money, doing movies, is wearing him out, and he needs to get in the ring and bang his elbows and knees or anything like that. He’s coming to support his family and to pay it forward with The Bloodline by drawing attention, and money, and everything that comes with that,as far as climbing the ladder of hierarchy in the industry for Roman Reigns because they are cousins." [1:00 - 1:51]

This match is surely one for the ages if it does happen. It remains to be seen how Reigns will respond to The Rock's return in the coming weeks.

