Could Triple H bring back two legends at WrestleMania XL for their first WWE match in 8 years? Potential hint explored

Over the years, WrestleMania has seen the return of veterans and Hall of Famers, who have added more grandeur to the spectacular event. WWE may repeat the same pattern this April, as Triple H can bring back two legends at The Show of Shows for their first match in eight years.

The names in question are Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley of the Dudley Boyz. The speculation arose when Bully Ray recently retweeted a WWE post where the company asked fans which tandems should fill in the vacant spots for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Not only did the 52-year-old legend retweet the post, but he also implicitly suggested that the Dudley Boyz be involved in this Six-Pack Ladder Match. This could be a potential hint of their involvement at The Show of Shows, as Ray seemingly sparked the hopes of his in-ring return for the company alongside D-Von Dudley.

While it is an intriguing idea, the possibility of Triple H adding the legendary duo to the Undisputed Tag Team Title match is quite low, as active tandems will likely occupy the remaining brackets. Bully Ray probably just wanted to create a buzz and garner reactions from fans online, as he is quite active and vocal on social media.

The Dudley Boyz last competed inside a WWE ring in August 2016. They recently reunited in TNA Wrestling for a one-off match, where they defeated The Desi Hit Squad.

Which two remaining tag teams will the Triple H-led management put in the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL?

WWE organized a tournament on SmackDown last week where New Catch Republic and Legado Del Fantasma won their respective brackets and advanced toward the qualifier matches. This week on the blue show, four other tag teams will compete in the tournament.

The Street Profits will lock horns with AOP, while The O.C. will battle Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Triple H might have already penciled in the plans for the remaining two tag teams who would make their way into the WrestleMania XL card.

There's a good possibility that New Catch Republic and the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could fill the remaining spots in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate have been red-hot as a duo lately, and the WWE Chief Content Officer will seemingly not snatch away their opportunities to be at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Theory and Waller have been in the spotlight recently, featuring in memorable angles. Hence, there is a good possibility that the tandem will be a part of the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

