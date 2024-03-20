52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer pushes to be added to WrestleMania match

A WWE legend is hoping to be added to a major match at WrestleMania next month. It was announced last week that The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a huge ladder match at The Show of Shows.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending their titles in a Six-pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), and The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) have already qualified for the match.

Bubba Ray Dudley, now known as Bully Ray, took to social media to suggest that The Dudley Boyz should be added to the match. The Hall of Famer reposted a post by WWE and used emojis to hint that he and D-Von Dudley should be a part of the ladder bout.

"Just sayin…🤓👌🏿👌🏼 @wwe @BustedOpenRadio," he wrote.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell comments on potential WrestleMania moment

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on The Rock's warning to Cody Rhodes during this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Great One sang a song for the crowd in Tennessee this past Friday on the blue brand and took shots at Cody Rhodes during the performance. He referenced Rhodes crying last week on RAW while saying that while he can't give the title to Dusty Rhodes, he can still hand the gold to his mother.

The Rock mocked The American Nightmare for crying and said that he would be handing Rhodes' mother a belt with her son's blood on it at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he thought The Rock said he was going to whip Rhodes' mother at The Show of Shows. Mantell laughed and joked that would be something unique for fans.

"I thought he [The Rock] was gonna say when he started, he was gonna whip her. I thought wait a minute that'd be something different. You whip the mama right there on pay-per-view, wham, wham! That would be something different." [From 16:20 onwards]

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest still has not cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for a title match. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any plans for a possible cash-in before July 2024.

