5 WWE tag teams who should be a part of the 6-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40

WWE authority figures Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made an important announcement tonight on RAW. The RAW and SmackDown GMs announced a major six-pack challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They noted that three teams from RAW and two from SmackDown will be added to the match.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning champions and will have the odds stacked against them at WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia. They have put together an impressive title reign so far but will have a tall task ahead of them at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Below are five possible tag teams worthy of being in the 6-pack challenge at WrestleMania 40.

#5. The New Day should be involved in the match at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The New Day is a popular group on RAW, but it has lost momentum lately. Big E was sidelined with a broken neck in March 2022 and has not returned to action.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been involved in a rivalry with Imperium on the red brand but could shift their focus onto qualifying for the six-pack challenge at WrestleMania.

Big E could also appear at WrestleMania in a feel-good moment for wrestling fans.

#4. Pretty Deadly needs to bounce back

Expand Tweet

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are known as the tag team Pretty Deadly on the SmackDown roster. They are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions but have not had the same success on the main roster. They have not competed in a match on WWE television since the February 2 edition of the blue brand.

Pretty Deadly is a heel tag team that has not yet been given the chance to shine on SmackDown. They could be a part of the six-pack challenge at WrestleMania and cost a popular tag team their opportunity to win the titles.

This would give them something to work with following WWE WrestleMania and get the entertaining team back on television.

#3. Imperium could go after the titles to impress Gunther

The Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW will determine Gunther's WrestleMania opponent. The Ring General has dominated as Intercontinental Champion since defeating Ricochet in June 2022 to become the champion.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions but have lived in the Intercontinental Champion's shadow on the main roster.

The Imperium members could go after the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to ensure their faction is more powerful than The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

#2. New Catch Republic may want to redeem themselves

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne (New Catch Republic) had an excellent opportunity to become champions last month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. They battled Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship but came up short.

Bate and Dunne made a name for themselves in WWE NXT. Pete Dunne was renamed to Butch and placed in The Brawling Brutes faction when called up to the main roster.

However, he has his original name back, and New Catch Republic could potentially win the titles at WrestleMania if they earn their way into the match.

#1. The Awesome Truth could reunite for a huge moment

R-Truth missed over a year of action due to a torn quad before returning to the company last September at Survivor Series 2023. The veteran somehow believed he was a part of Judgment Day, but the group rejected him.

The veteran and The Miz could reform The Awesome Truth to go after Priest and Balor at WrestleMania. R-Truth and The Miz are unlikely, but fans would likely get behind them if they pulled off the upset at 'Mania.

Poll : Would you like to see new tag team champions crowned at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion