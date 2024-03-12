Major dual brand announcement expected tonight on WWE RAW

WWE recently revealed that they will make a major dual-brand announcement on the red brand tonight. A Gauntlet Match is also scheduled for tonight's RAW episode.

This week's RAW will be headlined by the Gauntlet match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet. The winner will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL in April. The Kabuki Warriors will also defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently revealed that there will be a huge announcement featuring himself and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis later tonight on the red brand.

"Alright WWE Universe, Monday Night RAW live from a sold-out Houston Toyota Center tonight. Our main event is a humongous Gauntlet Match, where the winner will go on to punch his ticket to WrestleMania to face Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship. And you wanted to hear from Cody Rhodes? Well, tonight you will when Michael Cole interviews him live on the flagship. And, my good friend SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is here tonight to make an announcement with me about what? You'll find out tonight at 8/7 PM Central, only on Monday Night RAW. All of that is official," he said.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer wants the promotion to build a story for a potential rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently said he would like to see the promotion build a story for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes if the two stars ever become enemies again.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two went on to face each other on two more occasions, Backlash and Hell in a Cell the same, where Rhodes came on top. The American Nightmare will now team up with The Visionary to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns at Night 1 of this year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that rematches were built up with great stories during the Attitude Era and is hoping to see the same with Rhodes and Rollins down the line.

"That's the thing, we used to go, so many times, we would go to Rock and Austin, and come back to Rock and Austin. Rock and Triple H and come back. But how we came back was story. That's how we got back. So if you don't keep getting back to this thing through a story, then you're gonna look at how many times Cody beats Rollins, and you're gonna say how many times is he gonna beat this guy?" said veteran. [From 01:07:12 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a noteworthy show. It will be interesting to see what Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have to say later tonight.

Poll : Which GM do you think is doing a better job? Adam Pearce Nick Aldis 0 votes View Discussion