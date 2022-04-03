Cody Rhodes uses wrestling legend's move to beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

After all the anticipation, Seth Rollins' WrestleMania opponent was made official and it was none other than Cody Rhodes. As Vince McMahon mentioned, he would have to wait in the ring to see who he would face at WrestleMania. And wait he did, as he would finally find out who his opponent was.

Fans weren't disappointed as it was Rhodes who made his WWE return after six years. While there were a couple of hiccups in between, Cody Rhodes would use a wrestling legend's move as a part of the finishing sequence.

Seth Rollins would see the spectacular entrance of Rhodes with the best view and laughed as he heard the theme song to confirm who his opponent was. It was a big return after six years, and Rhodes returned with the theme song that he has been using for the last few years, and it was confirmed that he would be The American Nightmare - the same character as when he left AEW.

The two superstars would wrestle for far longer than anticipated. While a short match may have been more impactful, they would have the longest bout of the night as they went on for nearly 22 minutes in an impromptu match.

Rhodes would win after kicking out of the pedigree and hitting the Cross Rhodes three times along with The Bionic Elbow - the signature move of his father Dusty Rhodes.

It marks the start of a new era for Rhodes as he spent six years away from WWE, establishing himself as one of wrestling's biggest stars. Although he didn't have world championship success in AEW, he was a prominent part of the early stages up until now.

Will Cody Rhodes do what his father couldn't in WWE?

Although Dusty Rhodes is undoubtedly a WWE legend and Hall of Famer, his peak days didn't come during his run with the company. He was an NWA legend as well, and his WWE run didn't see him become the world champion.

His son Cody Rhodes couldn't do the same in his first run with WWE either. However, his recent run outside of the sports entertainment juggernaut has resembled that of Drew McIntyre - arguably even more impactful.

Rhodes is reportedly on a multi-million dollar contract with WWE, and it will be interesting to see his journey truly start going forward from RAW next week. As of now, this was a highly impressive return to the company.

