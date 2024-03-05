Analyzing all 6 Gauntlet Match competitors for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW next week

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to feature a massive high-profile Gauntlet match, with the winner clashing against Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce announced this match through a video package, revealing six stars who will battle next week on the Red brand to earn an Intercontinental Championship opportunity.

The match will include Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, and JD McDongah.

With high stakes on the line, let's analyze the chances of all six superstars in this special match on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#6. JD McDonagh stands at the least chance to win the Gauntlet match

JD McDonagh is a member of the Judgment Day. However, despite this, it's hard to imagine him getting a singles title shot against a dominant star like Gunther. The Ring General has retained his championship over veterans, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, etc.

In addition, the Imperium Leader is on a historic title reign, which makes a clash against JD McDongah no competition for the IC Champion. So this is one of the biggest reasons behind the villainous faction member standing with the lowest chance of winning next week.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura is the fifth favorite to win on RAW next week

Shinsuke Nakamura is a former multi-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite all this, the King of Strong Styles holds the fifth position of emerging as the winner of this significant showdown. One of the potential reasons behind putting Nakamura in the fifth spot is that he has no such momentum heading towards this Gauntlet match.

Moreover, the former United States Champion hasn't won any big matches in the past few months, which makes him the least favorite after JD McDonagh to clash against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Ricochet might score an unexpected victory

Ricochet is the fourth superstar to gain the unexpected victory on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. The One and Only already has a great history with the Imperium Leader. Moreover, Gunther initiated his dominant title reign by dethroning Ricochet as Intercontinental Champion.

Ricochet stands above Nakamura and JD in this ranking due to at least his wins in the previous live events, where he defeated Jinder Mahal consecutively.

#3. Bronson Reed might get an IC Title match at WrestleMania 40

Bronson Reed was initially slated for a World Heavyweight Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, plans got scrapped due to Seth Rollins not being medically clear. So it's conceivable that the Triple H might allow Bronson to shine with him winning the Gauntlet match on next week's RAW.

Gunther and Bronson Reed clashed previously on the red brand, where the Ring General retained his title. Another match between these two will also be a redemption story for the Australian star.

#2. Sami Zayn might finally find his WrestleMania path in next week's RAW

Sami Zayn has been seen struggling to find his path for WrestleMania 40. However, due to his immense popularity and fans' support, he can win the No. 1 contender match in next week's RAW.

A few weeks back, the former Honorary Uce had failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match against Randy Orton on SmackDown. Since then, Sami has shown his seriousness about finding his 'Mania path at any cost.

So, the company might finally grant him a title shot against Gunther at WrestleMania, mainly due to the sympathy and support he is getting from the live crowd.

#1. Chad Gable finally gets a chance to finish his story

Over the past few months, Chad Gable and Gunther have had multiple intense clashes on RAW. However, in their last counter, the Ring General retained his title in front of Gable's family, resulting in the Alpha Academy star's daughter crying at the ringside.

Later, a post-match backstage video clip of Chad Gable was released by the Stamford-based promotion, where Master Gable disclosed that he is not finished yet with the Imperium Leader.

So, due to having personal vengeance and unfinished business with the IC Champion, Chad Gable stands out as the most favorable star to win the Gauntlet match next week and to face Gunther at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

