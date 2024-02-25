WWE had major plans for Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber 2024 as per reports

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was a historic event, especially for the Australian stars in the promotion. According to a new report, there were massive plans for Bronson Reed in Perth.

In 2022, Bronson Reed returned to WWE for a second run under Triple H's regime. The Colossal was undefeated on Monday Night RAW for a while and dominated the division under the new regime.

According to Fightful Select, Bronson Reed was not only going to appear at the event in Perth but was set to have a title match. The match was going to be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

"Fightful Select has learned that Bronson Reed was slated for a huge spot on the Elimination Chamber show in his home country. Originally, Reed was scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match, hinted at in promos where he said he was coming after a champion that had no idea it was coming. We’re told that Reed was more than willing to work the event ahead of the birth of his child, but everything ended up working out for the best." [H/T - Fightful Select]

Unfortunately, The Visionary's injury scrapped those plans. Moreover, Reed was more than willing to work but eventually decided to skip the event.

Triple H wished Bronson Reed during WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was a monumental event for WWE as it allowed the company to expand its horizon outside of the United States when it came to hosting premium live events.

Superstars such as Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and Rhea Ripley got the golden opportunity to perform and entertain in front of their friends and families for the first time in several years.

During the event, Bronson Reed's absence was felt as he was not present during the show. Later, Triple H wished The Colossal on X (formerly Twitter) after the star revealed the birth of his child:

"Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE. Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!"

It will be interesting to see when Reed returns to weekly television ahead of WrestleMania XL.

