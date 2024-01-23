Unexpected WWE RAW star to confront Seth Rollins and make major announcement about the World Heavyweight Championship? Analyzing the likelihood

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered an injury as a result of last week's Monday Night RAW main event match against Jinder Mahal. WWE announced that Rollins will kick off the January 22, 2024, episode of RAW to give an update on his future.

Wade Keller of PWTorch broke the news that Rollins was seen limping following the match with Mahal last Monday. Rollins's left leg is reportedly injured. Reports suggest that Seth suffered a torn MCL and a partial meniscus tear, which could result in him being on the shelf for four weeks or longer if surgery is required. As a result of Seth's current physical condition, the future of the World Heavyweight Championship and The Visionary's reign as champion is currently unclear.

There is a chance that Seth Rollins will vacate the title and a new champion will be crowned. Conversely, The Visionary could hold onto the title during his injury if he can perform at WrestleMania 40. The argument could be that Roman Reigns rarely defends his title, so it shouldn't pose much of an issue for Rollins to take a month or two off from active competition. The 30-day rule regarding title defenses is no longer in effect in the Stamford-based promotion.

If Rollins does vacate the gold, there are plenty of suitable replacements for The Visionary as the red brand's World Heavyweight Champion. But what if WWE goes with an unexpected contender and gives Bronson Reed a massive push?

WWE could use Seth Rollins' injury to build up "Big" Bronson Reed

The 330-pound Aussie is hungry for championship gold. Last year, Bronson Reed set his sights on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. However, during an interview with Busted Open in November 2023, the superheavyweight made it clear that he is also interested in going after the top prize on Monday Night RAW. Reed is more than willing to battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As previously mentioned, Rollins is scheduled to make an announcement regarding his future in WWE. Reed could interrupt Seth's segment and start his path to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to emanate from Bronson Reed's home country of Australia. To give Reed a proper push leading up to the event in Optus Stadium, what if WWE books him as a seemingly unstoppable monster and a top contender in the World Heavyweight Championship division? Reed has previously stated that the upcoming event in Perth is "almost a culmination of [his] whole career" and that he is "super excited" about it.

Sportskeeda has previously suggested that Reed could become a major star by flattening Seth Rollins, sidelining The Visionary with an injury, and staking his claim as World Heavyweight Champion. However, considering Rollins' most recent injury, WWE may want to play it safe and not allow The Visionary to take any bumps until his leg is fully healed.

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Big Bronson was featured in a brief backstage segment where he wore a suit and spoke about a champion who is currently walking around unknowingly holding a belt that's about to be his.

During a WWE RAW digital exclusive segment on January 15th, Reed indicated that he'll be taking over WWE in 2024. He also mentioned that he would be taking over sooner rather than later, emphasizing the words "much sooner."

Do you think Bronson Reed should be the next World Heavyweight Champion? Or, at the very least, do you think Reed should be a top contender for the title going into Elimination Chamber: Perth? Or should Big Bronson continue to pursue Gunther's Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

