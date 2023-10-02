"I am super excited" - WWE RAW star claims upcoming event is a culmination of his entire career

A WWE RAW star believes an upcoming event is the culmination of his whole career in professional wrestling.

Bronson Reed has had an interesting journey so far as a WWE Superstar. Reed was let go by the company in 2021 due to the budget cuts during the pandemic. However, he was brought back by Triple H at the end of last year and helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match during his return.

The big man appears to be finding his way nowadays on WWE RAW and is on a bit of a winning streak. He demolished Chad Gable two weeks ago on the red brand and followed it up with an impressive victory over Alpha Academy's Otis last Monday night.

Speaking with TNT Sports, Bronson Reed disclosed that Elimination Chamber 2024 means a lot to him because the event will take place in Australia. The premium live event will air live from the Optus Stadium in Perth on February 24, next year. The RAW star claimed that the event in his homeland is almost a culmination of his entire career.

"I am super excited. I always wanted to be a part of a WWE event in my home country. Now we have WWE Elimination Chamber, Perth. It means a lot to me. It’s almost a culmination of my whole career," said Reed. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bronson Reed on what WWE hosting an event in Australia means to him

Bronson Reed shared that Elimination Chamber 2024 is a very important event to him and the rest of the wrestlers in Australia.

During the same interview, the 35-year-old noted that he spent a lot of time on the independent wrestling scene in Australia, and seeing an event like Elimination Chamber take place there is very meaningful to him. Bronson Reed added that Australian stars such as Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller also look forward to the event next year.

"I spent a long time in Australia, grinding on the Australian Independent Scene, hopefully trying to get eyes on the Australian wrestling scene. So to see an event like this in my home country, it’s going to mean the world not only to myself and the people in WWE from Australia like Rhea Ripley, and Grayson Waller, but also to all the wrestlers back home,” he added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has never captured a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the big man and if he will be in a prominent position on the card by the time Elimination Chamber 2024 rolls around next February.

