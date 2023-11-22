Wrestling legend blasts Roman Reigns for not following a long-standing WWE rule (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is a big Roman Reigns fan, but he has been openly critical about a certain aspect of his current run. He put The Tribal Chief on blast for not following a long-standing WWE rule.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter told host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long that he wasn't happy about Roman Reigns not defending his title as often as he should.

When Mac Davis asked Bill Apter whether Reigns should cross Hulk Hogan's 1474-day reign as WWE Champion. Bill Apter was adamant that he shouldn't and asked what happened to WWE's "30-day rule", which states that a champion gets stripped of his or her title if they don't defend it every 30 days:

"No. Absolutely not and I'll tell you why. Hulk Hogan defended the title sometimes nightly on the road. Remember, it was a different title but the WWE Universal Title is looked at as a World Title like Seth Rollins' World title and Seth Rollins defends the title all the time. Roman Reigns, I think he's a great guy and I think he's a fantastic wrestler and I think he does everything well but he doesn't defend the title. What happened to the 30-day rule where you have to defend the title every 30 days or they strip you [of it]? I don't know if the Universal title has a different set of rules but to put him in a category of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino who defended the title sometimes four or five nights a week? Nuh-uh." [From 01:49 to 02:50]

It's long been noticed by WWE fans that the company only enforces the rule when it's convenient for them to do so.

You can watch the full video below:

How does LA Knight plan to deal with Roman Reigns next time around?

Expand Tweet

LA Knight could be in line for a rematch against Roman Reigns, which will likely take place at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The aforementioned part-time schedule of Reigns means that he won't be involved at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight told Cathy Kelley how he plans to approach his next meeting with Roman Reigns:

"Here's the thing. I said tonight every single one of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, will fall. But to think that Jimmy Uso, I've run through him. Nah, that's not enough to hit him with the BFT and 1-2-3. Nah nah, we gotta take it one step further. I gotta make sure that there's no chance that Jimmy Uso can interfere, no chance that Solo Sikoa can interfere, no chance that Paul Heyman can interfere the next time that I see Roman Reigns one-on-one," he said.

Do you want to see The Megastar dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.