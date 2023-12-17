WWE RAW's top champion to be sidelined with an injury? 5 ways to make Bronson Reed a major star

WWE Superstar "Big" Bronson Reed is the heavy-hitting behemoth of Monday Night RAW.

For weeks, Reed was locked in a feud with Ivar. Both stars competed for Gunther's Intercontinental Title, and that cutthroat competition led to both wanting to tear each other apart, with or without a title on the line. Bronson's battles with The Viking Raiders' member have effectively turned Monday Night RAW into Monday Night Meat whenever they cross paths in the ring.

Reed's work has been entertaining during his time with the Stamford-based promotion, yet the Aussie billed at 330 pounds still needs an extra ingredient to solidify him as a major star in WWE.

Without further ado, let's look at five ways to make Big Bronson an even bigger deal in the world of sports entertainment and pro wrestling.

#5. "Big" Bronson Reed flattens WWE RAW star Seth Rollins, targeting the bad back

A major way for WWE to push Bronson Reed would be to have him attack one of the company's top stars. Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion and arguably the face of Monday Night RAW. By putting Reed in a major storyline with Rollins, the spotlight will fall upon Big Bronson, and he'll have to either sink or swim.

Seth's 'bad back' was brought to light in his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary has reportedly had to deal with nagging injuries throughout his workhorse reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins said in an interview that he has been dealing with a back injury for over four years.

After he finally drops the big gold title, what if Bronson Reed were to attack The Architect as a means to write him off of television? Bronson could flatten Rollins with a Tsunami Splash, leading to The Visionary being taken out of the arena in a stretcher.

Reed could then cut promos about how he was the one to rid WWE of Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Rollins could use some much-needed time off to improve his overall well-being, and when he does return to the red brand, he'll have a ready-made storyline waiting for him.

The heel momentum gained by taking out one of WWE's top babyfaces could result in Bronson Reed becoming a serious contender in the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

There are plenty of top babyfaces Reed can battle as a heel in the main event scene. Big Bronson might have to square off with major names like Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk. He may also have to battle with Drew McIntyre, who'll fight anyone who gets in the way of the Scotsman achieving glory.

#4. Bronson Reed joins The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has transformed the careers of numerous wrestlers within their ranks. The faction helped revitalize Finn Balor's career, giving the Irishman the edge he needed to turn his increasingly stale character into a must-see persona. The stable turned Damian Priest from a directionless midcarder into someone on the verge of becoming a main eventer and a future World Heavyweight Champion.

Dominik Mysterio went from an underdeveloped babyface to one of WWE's most hated heels. Rhea Ripley has become one of pro wrestling's most popular stars as Women's World Champion. JD McDonagh is also on a positive career trajectory and is getting plenty of screen time alongside the group.

Big Bronson could take his career to the next level as a member of The Judgment Day. He could even take the place of another member. Considering the tensions and conflict within the stable for months, what if the group kicks out one of its members and brings in Bronson as a replacement?

Bronson could replace Damian Priest, who once called himself the group's leader during the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. The group is supposed to be a faction of equals without an official leader, so maybe they'll eventually cut ties with Priest for breaking this rule.

If Bronson Reed joins The Judgment Day, there may be no stopping the big Aussie. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks that Big Bronson would be a good fit in Monday Night RAW's top heel faction. But only time will tell if Reed becomes the superheavyweight enforcer of the group.

#3. Bronson Reed wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bronson Reed found championship success down in NXT, where he won the North American Title. However, the 330-pound Aussie still hasn't won a title on the main roster. Though it's clear that Reed has championship aspirations, and he has already pushed Gunther to the limit in a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Reed would end up losing his one-on-one title match with The Ring General, but that hasn't decreased Bronson's thirst for championship gold.

The 2024 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Perth, Australia. What if Big Bronson represents his home country as the Intercontinental Champion at February's upcoming Premium Live Event?

The Ring General has revitalized the prestige of the IC Title during his record-breaking run as champion. Whoever ends Gunther's historic reign will likely look incredibly strong in doing so. If Big Bronson defeats The Ring General for the gold, he would start his reign by ending the longest reign in the history of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

#2. "Big" Bronson Reed becomes the king of the superheavyweights

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray and Mark Henry interviewed Bronson Reed, and they spoke about a superheavyweight division in WWE. The 35-year-old said that he wanted to become the king of that division.

In recent weeks, it seems as if WWE has been testing out the waters of a "superheavyweight division" by booking battles between Reed and Ivar. Reed also mentioned on Busted Open that he'd be interested in wrestling Omos.

Bully Ray took it a step further and spoke about the potential of a championship being created for a superheavyweight division of wrestlers 300 pounds and heavier. Mark Henry suggested that the superheavyweights should have a big man trophy "because title belts don't fit around our (superheavyweights) waists anyway." Henry also wants a scale to go along with that gimmick to weigh wrestlers who want to compete for that trophy, and that competitors must be over 280 pounds to qualify.

Reed said that he would have liked a 305 Live show for superheavyweights, much like the now-canceled WWE 205 Live show for cruiserweights. Although he doesn't want to be pigeonholed as just a superheavyweight wrestler. Judging by the interview, Bronson would rather become a World Heavyweight Champion and become a true 'heavyweight champion' of that division.

Sportskeeda also published an article in August 2023 that discussed the potential of a WWE Superheavyweight Championship and Bronson Reed leading a division of superheavyweights.

If there is a superheavyweight title in WWE, what should it be called? Mark Henry mentioned an "Andre The Giant Championship," while Bully Ray talked about a potential (WWE) Superheavyweight Championship. Should the title be created to honor Andre? Should it simply be called the WWE Superheavyweight Championship? Here are a few other names the company could use: the WWE Super 300 Championship, the Super Collider Championship, and the Mega Meat Championship.

#1. Bronson Reed becomes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion

"Big" Bronson Reed is hungry for championship gold. And there is arguably no bigger title on Monday Night RAW than the World Heavyweight Championship.

The World Heavyweight Championship has helped propel stars like Edge and Batista to the top of WWE, and it could potentially do the same for Bronson Reed. However, it may not be wise to slap the belt on a mid-card Reed in the months leading up to WrestleMania XL. Therefore, Reed will need to be built up properly as an unstoppable force on the red brand before he steps up to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Stars like CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre are currently ahead of the pecking order before Reed when it comes to contending for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bronson needs more time honing his craft before he's able to become a top contender for RAW's top title.

