Judgment Day member to be replaced? 5 directions for Bronson Reed on WWE RAW & Money in the Bank 2023

Bronson Reed is a hard-hitting wrestler who is seemingly directionless ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023. He recently crushed Shinsuke Nakamura, picking up a win on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. However, unlike Nakamura, who is scheduled for the Men's MITB ladder match, Reed isn't currently booked for July's premium live event in London, England.

Reed is a former NXT North American Champion. However, he hasn't won any titles on the main roster. What should the big Aussie do next? Without further ado, here are five potential directions for the 34-year-old WWE Superstar on the red brand.

#5 Bronson Reed answers Seth Rollins' open challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is issuing open challenges left and right, becoming the living embodiment of a fighting champion. Judging by The Visionary's recent run, it's safe to assume that he will be laying out another open challenge soon. Bronson Reed could answer that challenge if and when that comes, potentially resulting in an absolute banger.

Reed could take Rollins to the limit if they go one-on-one for the World Heavyweight Championship. Even in defeat, a strong showing against the champion would be enough to raise the up-and-coming star's stock on Monday nights.

There's also the slight chance that Bronson Reed will walk away with the Big Gold belt, shocking the WWE Universe and emerging as the red brand's top male titleholder. Rollins and Reed are two highly talented competitors, and they'd surely deliver stellar bouts if they were to work a program together.

#4 Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Speaking of bangers, the WWE Universe would be in for a slobber knocker if Gunther were to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed. The Ring General is also someone on Reed's radar regarding future opponents in WWE. During an interview with The Inner Sanctum, the 330-pound Aussie expressed his desire to wrestle the Imperium leader.

"I know that me vs. Gunther is something that the whole wrestling world would love to see, and we’ve actually done [it] on a smaller basis on the independents (...) I’d love to do it on the big stage in WWE. But my main probably dream match is one that you mentioned, and that’s against Brock Lesnar. So hopefully, that can happen," said Reed.

Reed is one of the few wrestlers on the roster who could believably topple The Ring General. While he may not be ready for a run as World Heavyweight Champion, the powerhouse could test his potential as a major star with the Intercontinental Championship. Worse comes to worst, there's no shame in taking a loss against Gunther.

#3 Bronson Reed fights his way into the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

It has already been noted on WWE RAW that Reed is bothered by the fact that he's not booked for the ladder match in London. It appears the field is closed for the match, and all the participants have seemingly been announced.

In previous years, WWE has shocked fans with last-minute entries, leading to superstars like Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory walking away as Mr. Money in the Bank at the end of the night.

In 2019, Brock Lesnar was added to the men's ladder match after taking out previously announced participant Sami Zayn. In 2023, Bronson Reed could do the same to one of the match's scheduled participants.

Reed could eliminate a MITB competitor before the ladder match even starts. Following a brutal assault, the former champion could take that wrestler's place in the bout and possibly emerge with a briefcase in hand.

Seven names have been announced for the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The wrestlers currently scheduled for the bout are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and, most recently announced, Logan Paul.

#2 WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed takes Damian Priest's place with The Judgment Day

The members of Judgment Day are seemingly on the same page. However, in recent weeks, Damian Priest has shown some strong babyface characteristics, particularly his insistence on fighting his battles alone without the aid of his stablemates at ringside.

Considering that this stable is best suited for cold-blooded villains, Priest might be booted from the group soon. He could eventually become a major babyface on Monday nights.

If Priest were to be ejected from RAW's dark faction, Bronson Reed could potentially be the perfect replacement for The Archer of Infamy. Billed at 330 pounds, Reed is a monster of a man and would fit right into the enforcer role of The Judgment Day.

#1 Bronson Reed helps Dominik Mysterio enter the Men's MITB ladder match

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 could become Bronson Reed's first official night as a member of The Judgment Day. Reed could show his worth to the group by personally incapacitating Damian Priest and allowing Dominik Mysterio to take The Archer of Infamy's place in the Men's MITB ladder match.

Even though Dominik is already scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes at the premium live event in London, it's still possible WWE could swerve fans by adding him as a last-minute entry like Austin Theory from last year's MITB contest.

Theory wrestled Bobby Lashley earlier in the night before the Men's ladder match in 2022. Dominik could theoretically do the same in 2023 by wrestling Rhodes and then competing in the ladder match later that night.

If Dominik were to win the briefcase, the heat generated would be unworldly. Reed could be revealed as Priest's attacker at a later date. The plot to remove The Archer of Infamy from the ladder match and replace him with Dominik could be revealed as a ploy from The Judgment Day to oust the former United States Champion and ensure he doesn't become Mr. Money in the Bank.

