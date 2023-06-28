Judgment Day could bring in 34-year-old WWE RAW Superstar as its newest member, feels legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks The Judgment Day could bring Bronson Reed under their umbrella, saying he's frustrated with the latter's poor booking in WWE.

It's no secret that The Judgment Day is the most dominant stable in WWE today, especially now that The Bloodline has crumbled. Not only Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio have become major acts, but each of them has "reportedly" impressed the higher-ups, which bodes well for their future.

On the other hand, Bronson Reed has struggled to find his footing on the main roster, despite impressing with his imposing physique and in-ring work. When asked by a fan on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted if Reed would be a good fit in The Judgment Day, Bill Apter sounded ecstatic and responded in the affirmative.

The veteran journalist also expressed his disappointment at Bronson Reed's booking and compared him to the late Crusher Blackwell.

"Bronson Reed, for sure. I think they are making him look a little too weak. He's Crusher Blackwell," said Bill Apter. [27:50 - 28:02]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks Judgment Day could kick Finn Balor out of the stable at MITB

On last week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell predicted that Finn Balor would fail to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

He also believed that Balor's days as part of The Judgment Day were numbered and that losing to Rollins could finally force the other members to kick him out of the stable.

"Not no, but hell no. He's not beating Seth. But what they'll do, I think, they'll add Damian Priest and build on their dissension because it looks like Finn may not be for long in that group. They'll need a reason for him to be out, and this will be a great reason, and they could kind of continue it after Dominik's match, too. I mean, it starts here, and then it goes to the next match, where they don't get along, and then the next match with Cody, that's when you get the fireworks," said Dutch Mantell.

Apart from Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest will also be in action at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. While Dominik would face off against Cody Rhodes, Priest would participate in the Men's MITB match.

Do you think Bronson Reed would be the right fit in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

