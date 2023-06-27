WWE is very high on RAW faction - Reports

WWE is reportedly very high on a faction performing on RAW and has been impressed by each member of the group.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is the go-home edition of the show before Money in the Bank this Saturday night. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is set to battle Cody Rhodes at the premium live event and is also rumored to kick off tonight's show. Finn Balor is also scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE higher-ups are very impressed with every member of The Judgment Day. The report noted that Finn Balor has been "very easy" to work with over the years, and Rhea Ripley was heavily praised for working through a knee injury.

A source told Fightful that Rhea hasn't been concerned about her creative plans surrounding the Women's World Championship and is happy to give offense to her opponents in matches.

Damian Priest was also praised for his work with Bad Bunny at Backlash. The report said that it was originally supposed to be a tag team match at the premium live event in Puerto Rico, but ultimately everyone was comfortable with Bunny's work in the ring, and it was made a singles bout.

Dominik Mysterio was complimented for his work schedule in the report, as the 26-year-old has had many media obligations as of late. Fightful noted that WWE is planning to put the young star against a variety of opponents moving forward to get him used to different styles.

Natalya on her loss to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions

WWE veteran Natalya recently suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia and won in a matter of moments. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 41-year-old wondered if she even belonged in the division anymore following her loss to Rhea Ripley.

"Do I matter? Like, what is my significance? Do I even belong in this women's division? Do I still have what it takes? Those are the things, in all honesty, that have crossed my mind. I know what I have done, and I know what I bring to the table. I still continue to train weekly in my own ring, which is so cool to me. But that match at Night of Champions really affected my confidence. It affected the way I viewed myself and made me think maybe I'm not what I thought I was," said Natalya. [From 6:44 - 7:24]

Edge originally founded the faction last year, but the group betrayed The Rated-R Superstar after Finn Balor joined. Only time will tell if any more gold will be coming to The Judgment Day following Money in the Bank.

Which WWE Superstar in The Judgment Day is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

