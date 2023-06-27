Potential spoiler on opening segment of tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to kick off tonight's edition of RAW with a 26-year-old superstar.

Money in the Bank 2023 will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England, this Saturday night. There will be a Men's and a Women's MITB ladder match at the premium live event, with the winning superstars earning a title shot at a time and place of their choosing. Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor this weekend.

According to a new report from BWE's private Twitter account, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will kick off the final edition of WWE RAW before the premium live event this weekend.

The report didn't detail what Dominik's segment will be but noted that WWE is planning on having him open the show tonight. Dom will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

Konnan compares Dominik Mysterio to WWE Hall of Famer

Konnan recently compared Dominik Mysterio to his father, 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and noted that the young star must work in a different style.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year ahead of WrestleMania 39. Konnan gave the 48-year-old his induction speech and took a shot at Dominik in the process. Dom and Rhea Ripley then exited the ceremony before his father was honored. Rey went on to get revenge on his son by defeating him at The Show of Shows in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan compared Dominik Mysterio to his father and said that he will have to work a different style because of his size.

"We've already seen he [Dominik Mysterio] can't work like his father because of his size, and he wasn't really trained in Lucha. He was trained more in American wrestling because Rey's vision was, 'If I'm gonna bring him, I'm gonna bring him in at the top, top WWE.' So they got him ready for that. I would just say I would like to see more physicality out of him, but he's a great seller, which he obviously got from Rey or whoever else has been in his ear," said Konnan. [From 04:05 to 04:34]

Cody Rhodes will likely be the heavy favorite in his match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank. It will be fascinating to see if Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attempts to interfere and Dominik manages to pull off the upset on Saturday.

