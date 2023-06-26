Seth Rollins' final RAW appearance as world champion tonight? 3 ways Finn Balor can ensure that

Seth Rollins was brutally attacked by Finn Balor last Tuesday at NXT Gold Rush. The Visionary will be on RAW tonight to give an update on his condition. The 37-year-old star's appearance tonight could be his last as the red brand's world champion, courtesy of his Money in the Bank opponent.

Finn Balor could jump Seth Rollins tonight on RAW like last week on NXT. The assault could lead to an injury angle for The Visionary just days before Money in the Bank in London. Balor could also force Rollins to accept a stipulation for their world title match at the July 1, 2023, premium live event.

Finally, Balor could tease his Demon King gimmick during a potential confrontation with Seth Rollins tonight on RAW. The Visionary had told his opponent to bring back his ruthless side a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. The return of Balor's eerie alter-ego could lead to Rollins losing his title on Saturday.

Check out WWE's official announcement regarding Rollins' segment set for WWE RAW tonight:

"After receiving brutal attacks from Finn Bálor last week on Monday Night Raw and NXT, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will give an update on his condition just five days before defending the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank."

The update added:

"Rollins has prided himself on being a fighting champion and a workhorse, but the mindset has backfired as Bálor has followed and attacked The Visionary everywhere he’s gone, most recently after Rollins defeated Bron Breakker in NXT. Tune in to Monday Night RAW on USA at 8/7 C to hear from the battered World Heavyweight Champion."

Seth Rollins shared a heartfelt moment with a WWE legend after WWE NXT

The Visionary put on a clinic against Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship last Tuesday on NXT Gold Rush Week One. Rollins picked up the win against the former champion with a Curb Stomp.

Shawn Michaels greeted the top star in the Gorilla position after his terrific performance against Breakker. The two shared a heartfelt moment that was captured by WWE cameras after the show went off the air.

You can view their exchange below:

After their latest interaction, Rollins also penned a heartfelt tribute to The Heartbreak Kid. It remains to be seen if the two will reunite on screen in the future.

