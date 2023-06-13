Could Finn Balor bring back age-old gimmick at Money in the Bank? Hint: It's not The Demon

Finn Balor finally got his title shot at Money in the Bank. The Judgment Day leader will take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship two weeks from Saturday. It is possible that Balor could bring back a previous gimmick for the match. And no, we aren’t talking about the Demon Prince gimmick that won his first and only WWE Universal Championship.

The persona in question is the legendary Prince Devitt. Balor played the character during his stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Devitt was responsible for the creation of the world-famous Bullet Club faction. He was also its first leader until he was replaced by AJ Styles.

Balor was cold and calculating as Prince Devitt. The gimmick was quite different from The Demon Prince character and showcased Balor’s abilities as the Bullet Club's strategist. His work with New Japan in general led to WWE signing him in 2014. Devitt was repackaged as Finn Balor and made his WWE in-ring debut on the October 23, 2014 episode of NXT.

WWE has continued to reference his history with the Bullet Club in multiple segments and matches to this day. Balor even did the "Too Sweet" with former Bullet Club leader AJ Styles after their classic match at the 2017 TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event. Their most recent interaction came on the May 29, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Finn Balor gets huge title match at Money in the Bank

Balor arrived in the ring for a promo segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Universal Champion said he had to get something off his chest. Balor called Seth Rollins to the ring for a talk.

The Visionary showed up with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. Finn Balor said that Seth Rollins cost him his title, his momentum, and a year from his career after he injured him during their Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2016.

Balor then said he’ll do the same to Rollins at Money in the Bank. The champion laughed and said he’d been waiting for this Finn to show up for seven years. Rollins told Balor that his challenge was accepted.

The two will collide at The 02 Arena in London on July 1. It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner two weeks from Saturday.

Are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes