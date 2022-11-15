What happened the last time Finn Balor faced AJ Styles at a WWE pay-per-view?

Finn Balor and AJ Styles are sworn enemies (kayfabe) at the moment, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, the two superstars had mutual respect and admiration, which led to a great singles match a couple of years ago.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles had their first singles meeting at the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs premium live event on October 22, 2017. The two superstars amazed fans with their incredible performance in what ended up being the match of the night.

Balor picked up the win against Styles after a great match. The two superstars also shared a “too sweet” moment after the match. The gesture led many fans to believe at the time that a Bullet Club reunion was nothing but imminent. Of course, that didn’t happen.

Bray Wyatt was initially supposed to square off against The Demon at the TLC but ended up being replaced by AJ Styles for medical reasons. The latter's involvement became a blessing in disguise as the two produced a stellar match for the WWE Universe.

The two had crossed paths before, but that was during a six-man tag match at a New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in 2008. Balor was years away from adopting his Bullet Club mannerism, wrestling under his Prince Devitt moniker that night.

Styles, on the other hand, was already a veteran of the business during his first documented meeting with the then-NJPW star. The said match took place at the Wrestle Kingdom II pay-per-view event at the Tokyo Dome. The Phenomenal One's team emerged victorious back then.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles will clash at Survivor Series WarGames

Both men will have their second singles televised WWE premium live event match at Survivor Series WarGames later this month. The match was confirmed during the November 14, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

The match was booked after The Phenomenal One challenged The Judgment Day leader to a one-on-one match. Finn Balor accepted the challenge and vowed to make Styles pay for messing with his stable.

The Survivor Series premium live event will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It remains to be seen who between Balor and Styles will emerge victorious at the big show.

