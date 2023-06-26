Seth Rollins reflects on his heartfelt reunion with WWE Hall of Famer; says he would've never met Becky Lynch if it wasn't for him

Seth Rollins has commented on his heartfelt meeting with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels after his match on WWE NXT. He shared that he would've never met Becky Lynch if it weren't for him.

The World Heavyweight Champion recently defended his title against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. He defeated the latter via pinfall after hitting him with two stomps to retain the gold. WWE shared a clip of The Visionary and The Heartbreak Kid on Twitter embracing after the bout.

Seth Rollins commented on the tweet by stating that Shawn Michaels played an important role in his life. He added that if it wasn't for the WWE Hall of Famer, he would've never become a wrestler and wouldn't have met Becky Lynch or had his daughter Roux.

"Everybody you meet plays a part in who you are. Some more than others… Without Shawn, I never step foot in a wrestling ring. Probably never meet my wife. Never have my kid. Reflecting on this moment, I feel immense gratitude across the board. We’re nothing but lucky to be experiencing life," wrote Rollins.

Could Finn Balor end Seth Rollins' run as World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Money in the Bank?

The Visionary became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023 and has successfully defended it against multiple stars.

His next defense will be at Money in the Bank in London, and it's against Finn Balor, who could be his toughest opponent.

The Judgment Day member has a personal score to settle with Seth Rollins, as he was forced to relinquish his Universal Title in 2016 due to an injury he suffered at the hands of the latter.

On RAW and NXT, Balor attacked Seth, showing the world what he's capable of. He's defeated Seth Rollins in a world title match before, and it'll be interesting to see whether he could do the same thing on July 1st.

Do you think Finn could dethrone Seth? Sound off in the comments below!

