"We've already seen he can't work like his father" - Legend shares honest opinion of Dominik Mysterio in WWE (Exclusive)

Konnan recently opened up about how Dominik Mysterio wasn't raised and trained to work like his father and WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

While Rey is one of the greatest Luchadors ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots, Dominik works a much more grounded wrestling style than his father. This contrast was on display at WrestleMania 39, where Rey Mysterio bamboozled his son during their match on several occasions with his quick-fire aerial style.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan revealed that Dominik couldn't work like his father because he was never trained in Lucha. The WCW legend added that Rey trained his son to work a more Americanized wrestling style, which would help him become a major star in WWE.

Konnan mentioned that he would like to see Dominik Mysterio bring more "physicality" into the matches while praising his selling abilities.

"We've already seen he (Dominik Mysterio) can't work like his father because of his size, and he wasn't really trained in Lucha. He was trained more in American wrestling because Rey's vision was, 'If I'm gonna bring him, I'm gonna bring him in at the top, top WWE.' So they got him ready for that. I would just say I would like to see more physicality out of him, but he's a great seller, which he obviously got from Rey or whoever else has been in his ear," said Konnan. [4:05 - 4:34]

Konnan thinks Dominik Mysterio has the potential to grow further in WWE

The wrestling veteran believes since Dominik is hardly a few years into his career, he could get more "seasoned" inside the squared circle. Konnan is optimistic about The Judgment Day member's growth in the global juggernaut because he's a good listener and is well-liked backstage by his peers and others.

"I give the guy an A+; he's great. He still needs to get seasoned in the ring, but he's only been in two years or two and a half years or whatever it is. He may get better with time. He can get better with time because you can already see he's listening, and he has a lot of really good habits. And they like him; he's a likable kid. If you're likable, you're gonna get whatever you want. But if you're a pain in the a**, you're not liked. At the end of the day, he's a likable person," said Konnan. [4:35 - 5:08]

While Dominik Mysterio seems destined for singles success in WWE, it remains to be seen how soon the company will push him as a headlining act.

