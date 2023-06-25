The Judgment Day could finally kick out one of its members at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, believes legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks Finn Balor could be kicked out of The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Judgment Day is one of WWE's most cohesive units, which has dominated RAW over the past several months. However, as all good things come to an end, there have been rumors of the group booting out Finn Balor. The promotion has already planted seeds of dissension between Balor and Damian Priest in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Finn Balor may not be a part of The Judgment Day for long. He explained that Balor's failure to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins could be a logical reason for the stable to throw out the veteran performer.

Mantell also feels that the promotion could stretch the angle of Finn Balor's exit from the faction throughout the premium live event.

"Not no, but hell no. He's not beating Seth. But what they'll do, I think, they'll add Damian Priest and build on their dissension because it looks like Finn may not be for long in that group. They'll need a reason for him to be out, and this will be a great reason, and they could kind of continue it after Dominik's match, too. I mean, it starts here, and then it goes to the next match, where they don't get along, and then the next match with Cody, that's when you get the fireworks," said Dutch Mantell. [From 02:38 to 03:18]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter doesn't see Finn Balor besting Seth Rollins at WWE MITB 2023

On a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated he doesn't think Seth Rollins would lose at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 as he doesn't see Finn Balor in the World Title position. While Apter believes The Judgment Day member is a great worker, he didn't look like someone who could hold the big gold.

"No. I think Finn Balor is great. He's an excellent wrestler. And the attack he did on Seth Rollins, I thought was pretty good. But I don't see him in that World Champion position. I really don't. It's not that he doesn't have the talent and everything..he just doesn't look like what a World Champion should look like. But again, that's my opinion," said Apter.

It remains to be seen if Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will be able to recreate the magic they weaved when they first wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2016.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes