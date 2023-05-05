Former champion to be kicked out of The Judgment Day? Potential WWE future explored

The Judgment Day is turning into one of WWE's most dominant groups in recent history, and with the recent Draft in the books, the faction will be staying together. However, the changes in the roster may be a reason as to why a change in the line-up of the heelish stable might occur soon.

The current members of the RAW group are Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor. However, it should be noted that the founder of the group has been long gone, Edge. The Rated-R Superstar was betrayed by Balor after inviting the latter to join his stable. Interestingly, some reports potentially pointed out that history might repeat itself soon.

During the WWE Draft, NXT star JD McDonagh was also added to the RAW roster. Later on, it was reported by Boozer 666 that there have been some discussions about adding him to the stable. With this in mind, there's a possibility of kicking one of the members out, namely Finn Balor. This could lead to another solo run for The Prince, especially since he has also expressed his interest in the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

All current members of The Judgment Day are set to appear at WWE Backlash this weekend. Rhea Ripley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega while Damian Priest is up against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight. With this in mind, it's possible that Balor and Dominik are also going to be present for the show to aid Priest.

Rhea Ripley previously teased another new member for The Judgment Day in WWE

Although there are talks about adding the former NXT Superstar to the stable, another name was also linked. Interestingly, he has a strong connection with The Eradicator but not with the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with Gery Roif, the current SmackDown Women's Champion hinted at possibly adding Buddy Matthews to the group, her current boyfriend and AEW star.

"Ohh, maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my Dom Dom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," Rhea Ripley said.

What do you think about a potential new member for The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

