Rhea Ripley may have accidentally teased 5th member of The Judgment Day in WWE

The Judgement Day quickly became one of WWE's most entertaining acts over the past year. The quartet of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio are prominently featured on both RAW and SmackDown. Although they currently have a lot of momentum on their side, the group could be on the verge of introducing their fifth member.

In an interview with Gery Roif, Ripley may have spilled the beans on a new member joining her stable when she discussed the possibility of her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, returning to WWE:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:04]

Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) spent nearly eight years with WWE before being released from the Stamford-based company and subsequently signing with AEW. He is currently a Trios Championship holder Tony Khan's promotion and is a member of another formidable pro wrestling stable, The House of Black.

Aside from his relationship with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Matthews' history with the Mysterio family would also justify his inclusion in The Judgment Day storyline should he rejoin WWE.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of having Matthews join the heel WWE faction would be to see his interactions with Dominik Mysterio. However, only time will tell if any of this comes to fruition.

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania match received high praise from a WWE veteran

Rhea Ripley successfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in a match Michael Cole dubbed the best women's match in the event's history.

The commentator's sentiments were shared by wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who took it a step further and called the contest the best women's match he had ever seen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell said the following:

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry. And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen." [4:26 - 5:19]

Ripley's next opponent is yet to be announced, however, it has been speculated that Zelina Vega will attempt to capture The Eradicator's title at the upcoming WWE Backlash premium live event.

