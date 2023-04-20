WWE star was forced out of action for months due to an injury caused by Rhea Ripley

Accidents happen inside the squared circle, and one such incident involving Rhea Ripley sadly led to Zelina Vega being sidelined for a lengthy period.

Before joining Legado Del Fantasma in October last year, Vega was off TV for nearly seven months after she suffered an injury in a match that featured the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

During her recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Zelina Vega confirmed that she hurt herself during a spot with Rhea Ripley. No wrestler would like to suffer an injury, but in Vega's case, it eventually worked out well for her, as she explained below:

"(I had) a ruptured implant from Rhea! But you know what? Again, I've said this before in a joking way; it actually worked out for the better because things happened, and it sucked at first, and now, I'm like, 'Oh, we're good now! They are better than ever. And everyone's happy!' My husband's happy, and everyone's happy. So, yeah, it worked out (laughs)." [From 17:41 to 18:09 ]

How did Rhea Ripley injure Zelina Vega?

This isn't the first time Zelina Vega has talked about her most recent injury layoff, as she previously spoke about it during an interview in January earlier this year. Back then, however, Vega didn't reveal the name of the superstar who unintentionally injured her and noted that it was "one of her best friends."

Regarding the spot in question, Vega recalled that Rhea Ripley's shoulder went into her chest during a Northern Lights Suplex that inadvertently caused the injury.

"One of my best friends and I were in a match, and she had given me this move called a Northern Lights Suplex where basically, she kind of flips me over her backwards, and her shoulder went into my chest, and I ruptured an implant," stated Vega. [H/t POST Wrestling]

During her chat with Ryan Satin, Zelina Vega also sent out a stern message regarding the rumors surrounding her personal life, and you can read about that right here.

Poll : 0 votes