Injured WWE Superstar reacts to Finn Balor's photo with the new World Heavyweight Championship, sends him a message

Finn Balor has his eyes set on the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Taking to social media, The Prince recently posted an edited photo of himself with the title.

In 2016, he became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Alongside a host of other superstars, Balor now aims to become the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion as well.

In reaction to the Instagram post, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa sent a message to Balor. Ciampa is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury.

"Damn dude! Congrats. You win that in Rio de Janeiro?" wrote Ciampa.

Check out a screenshot of Ciampa's Instagram comment:

Edge recently revealed details of his Hell in a Cell clash against Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been feuding with Edge for numerous months. The two men recently collided in a brutal Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Rated-R Superstar revealed that the Hell in a Cell Match against Balor was supposed to take place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He said:

"So last year, I was like, if I get to do this character again, this is what I'd like to do and again, I had pitched the idea," Edge said. "I was like, 'If you got me and Balor, we're missing the opportunity here if we don't do Brood versus Demon and do it in Hell in a Cell.' So initially, it was gonna be at Royal Rumble. I was like, 'Mania. Mania's right around the corner, maybe we should save it for that.'"

Despite the loss to Edge at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Balor's momentum hasn't taken a hit, courtesy of his incredible work with The Judgment Day.

The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE.

Would you like to see Finn Balor as the first-ever new WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes