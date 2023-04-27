Edge confirms that grudge match with long time rival was initially delayed by WWE

Edge recently confirmed that his Hell in a Cell Match with Finn Balor was supposed to happen earlier than WrestleMania 39.

The Hall of Famer's feud with The Judgment Day started when Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor turned on him on the June 6, 2022, episode of RAW. It finally ended at WrestleMania 39 when The Rated-R Superstar defeated The Demon Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match.

In a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Edge discussed his battles with The Judgment Day. He confirmed that the Hell in a Cell Match against Balor was supposed to happen at the Royal Rumble. However, he convinced WWE to delay it until WrestleMania 39.

"So last year, I was like, if I get to do this character again, this is what I'd like to do and again, I had pitched the idea," Edge said. "I was like, 'If you got me and Balor, we're missing the opportunity here if we don't do Brood versus Demon and do it in Hell in a Cell.' So initially, it was gonna be at Royal Rumble. I was like, 'Mania. Mania's right around the corner, maybe we should save it for that.'" [H/T Post Wrestling]

After a three-month absence during his feud with The Judgment Day, Edge returned at the Royal Rumble to eliminate Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He teamed up with Beth Phoenix to defeat Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

Edge hints when he will retire from wrestling

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, The Rated-R Superstar hinted at when he will retire for the second time.

The 49-year-old WWE legend believes he might have one more year left in him, even teasing a feud with Austin Theory.

"I got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time," he said. "At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I got to get in with Austin Theory who is twenty-five and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE. [From 1:10:10 to 1:10:27]

The Hall of Famer has been absent from weekly programming following his win at WrestleMania 39. With the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, the title he never lost, the Rated-R Superstar could possibly go after the world title when he returns.

