Austin Theory's Backlash title challengers announced on WWE SmackDown

WWE gave current United States Champion Austin Theory a surprise on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley are slated to face him in a free-for-all for the title at WWE Backlash.

Theory earned a career-defining triumph by retaining the US Title against WWE legend John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown, Lashley was stolen from a moment of his own at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, The All Mighty appeared to feed his rage when he faced Theory on the April 17 edition of WWE RAW. However, before the bout could be settled, Bronson Reed raised his head, destroying Lashley and finishing the contest without a winner.

The United States Champion is genuinely at the peak of his game. The Now has previously defeated two former world champions, so he is no stranger to a three-way match.

At the Survivor Series WarGames in November 2022, the 25-year-old defended his title against Seth Rollins and Lashley in a triple-threat match.

