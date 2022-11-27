Seth Rollins defended his United States Championship in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series.

Several weeks ago on RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary for the US Title, making history in the process. He was attacked by The All Mighty during the bout, costing him the title.

At WWE Survivor Series, the United States Title was on the line in a triple-threat match. After the bout began, Bobby Lashley sent Theory out of the ring. Rollins then did the same thing to the 25-year-old star.

The Visionary then performed a series of suicide dives on his opponents. He then attacked them with a steel step on the outside. Later on in the match, Austin Theory hit Seth with a rolling dropkick.

Rollins performed a pedigree on Lashley for a two-count. Theory then went for another rolling dropkick, but Rollins countered with a powerbomb. Towards the end of the match, Rollins hit Bobby with a stomp after using Austin as a steeping stool.

Finally, after Seth Rolins hit Theory with a superplex, he picked him up for a Falcon Arrow, but Bobby Lashley hit a spear on Rollins. Theory landed on top of Seth, and as a result, the referee counted the pin, giving Austin Theory the win and the title.

What are your thoughts on Theory winning the US Title? Sound off in the comments below!

