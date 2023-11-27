"MONDAY NIGHT MEAT" - Former champion sends message ahead of grudge match on WWE RAW

A former champion has sent a message ahead of a grudge match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Tomorrow's episode of the red brand will be one of the most anticipated shows in recent memory. Randy Orton and CM Punk both showed up last night at Survivor Series, and both superstars are scheduled to appear on RAW this week.

Earlier this month, Bronson Reed, Ivar, Ricochet, and The Miz battled in a Fatal Four-Way to determine Gunther's opponent at Survivor Series. The A-Lister emerged victorious, but The Ring General retained his title at the premium live event with a dominant performance.

Bronson Reed and Ivar have been in a rivalry since the Fatal Four-Way match and will look to settle their differences in a singles bout tomorrow night on RAW.

Ahead of his match against Bronson Reed, Ivar took to his Instagram to send a message to fans. The Viking Raiders member hyped his upcoming bout by using the phrase "MONDAY NIGHT MEAT" and included several images in his post on Instagram.

"We are closing in on Bronson Reed vs. IVAR .... MONDAY NIGHT MEAT," he wrote.

Bronson Reed mocks Ivar on WWE RAW

Ivar challenged Bronson Reed on WWE RAW, and the former NXT North American Champion responded by mocking the former tag team champion.

During a backstage segment last week on the red brand, Reed answered Ivar's challenge and claimed that The Viking Raiders member was not a true warrior. Reed added that the 39-year-old will not be able to survive his Tsunami Splash if he hits it during their match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

"Ivar... you have the audacity to challenge me? Just remember, last week I wasn't the one that backed away and had my witch lady fight my battles for me. You are not a true warrior, you're a cosplayer, and next week... challenge accepted. Your long boat won't survive the crashing waves of the Tsunami, and you won't survive 'Big' Bronson Reed!" Reed said during the segment.

Bronson Reed claimed everyone loved his meat following a bout against Bobby Lashley earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see which big man picks up the victory when they clash on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

