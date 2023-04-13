"Everyone loves my MEAT” - Returning Superstar shares bold statement following WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar shared a bold statement following his match on RAW.

Following Vince McMahon's resignation as WWE CEO last year, Triple H gained power and brought back several released superstars. Bronson Reed was let go by the company in 2021 but was brought back in December 2022. Reed has stood out as an incredibly athletic big man and had an excellent match against Bobby Lashley this past Monday's edition of RAW.

During his appearance on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Bronson noted that people love seeing meat getting slammed to the mat after some fan tweets about his match against Lashley were shown.

Reed added that he is a big fan of Big E's viral "big meaty men slapping meat" quote and claimed that fans would love to see it.

He continued to have fun with Big E's quote after his appearance on The Bump and took to Twitter to send a message to wrestling fans claiming that everyone loves his meat.

"It's evident... everyone loves my MEAT," tweeted Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed sends warning to Bobby Lashley after WWE RAW

Bronson Reed warned Bobby Lashley after their clash this past Monday night during RAW.

The match ended in a double count-out, but Lashley and Reed beat the hell out of each other and brought fans to their feet. The action continued after the bell as the two superstars brawled outside the ring. Eventually, Adam Pearce and security were able to break it up, but the former NJPW star has let it be known that he isn't finished with The All Mighty.

He took to Twitter after RAW and noted that he had the flu during the match on RAW, and the story with Lashley is far from over.

"Story ain't over. Been sick all week with the flu, Uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned. #WWERaw," wrote the 34-year-old star.

Most fans are hoping to see Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley square off again soon. It will be interesting to see if the rematch happens at Backlash or if the two meet again on RAW in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Bronson Reed can defeat Bobby Lashley?

