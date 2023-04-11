"You could see that in the match" - WWE veteran shares speculation on Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed's backstage relationship (Exclusive)

The latest RAW episode featured a hard-hitting match between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed, ending in a double count-out. Vince Russo briefly spoke about the real-life equation between the two stars and felt Lashley would be glad to have found a credible opponent.

The All Mighty had a forgettable WrestleMania 39 as he did not have a match on the two-night event despite being one of the top talents on the roster.

Vince Russo noted that Bobby Lashley might have known he needed a rival after the "WrestleMania fiasco" and believed Bronson Reed was the perfect man for the storyline. Russo stated that Reed probably has a lot of respect for Lashley and speculated that the 34-year-old might even be referring to the former WWE Champion as "sir" backstage.

Based on what he saw from the RAW match, the former WWE writer added that Lashley wanted to make Reed look as good as possible, highlighting their potentially strong relationship behind the scenes.

"You know what else too, Chris? Based on the WrestleMania fiasco, Lashley knows he needs an opponent. Alright, this guy looks the part, probably, yes sir, no sir backstage to Lashley. Lashley knows I need an opponent, and you could see that in the match that Lashley was really trying to make this guy look like somebody." [57:31 - 58:00]

"This was the only thing on the show I actually liked" - Vince Russo on Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

For someone who has been a vocal critic of WWE's booking, Vince Russo admittedly enjoyed the match between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

The 62-year-old claimed Bronson looked nervous at the start of the bout but grew into it, culminating in an all-out brawl with Lashley outside the ring.

Although the match did not have a conclusive finish, Russo loved to see "two big brutes" battling inside the squared circle, and it was one of the rare occasions where he gave WWE props for their creative direction.

Russo continued:

"Bro, I liked this. This was the only thing on the show I actually liked! It was the only thing I actually liked. And you can tell, like, in the beginning, you can tell he was really nervous. But as it went on, I actually liked to see these two big brutes fight. I liked this part of the show." [56:25 - 56:47]

Do you agree with Vince Russo regarding Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed's new feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

