WWE Superstar accepts challenge for next week, calls Ivar "not a true warrior, a cosplayer"

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has accepted a challenge from Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Their first-ever singles match will take place on next week's episode of RAW.

Ivar and Valhalla appeared on tonight's edition of RAW to issue a challenge to Reed after everything that happened between the two in recent weeks. "Big" Bronson Reed later issued his response during a backstage segment, and the promo is currently trending as many fans are surprised at how strong Reed came off on the mic this time.

"Ivar... you have the audacity to challenge me? Just remember, last week I wasn't the one that backed away and had my witch lady fight my battles for me. You are not a true warrior, you're a cosplayer, and next week... challenge accepted. Your long boat won't survive the crashing waves of the Tsunami, and you won't survive 'Big' Bronson Reed!" Reed said during the segment.

Reed recently confirmed his status for the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Saturday. There had been some speculation that Reed vs. Ivar may have been booked for the Kickoff pre-show, but now we have the confirmed date for the bout between two of RAW's heavy hitters.

