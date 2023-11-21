WWE Superstar confirms status for Survivor Series

WWE Superstar "Big" Bronson Reed has revealed that he will not be present for one of the company's biggest Premium Live Events of the year - the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.

Going into tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW, Reed has not been announced for the men's WarGames bout or any other match on the card. However, there was the possibility of the 35-year-old superstar being booked for a match on the Survivor Series card, perhaps on the Kickoff pre-show, but now his status for Saturday has been confirmed.

Reed took to Instagram this afternoon and announced that he will not be in Chicago this weekend. This is a reference to the 2023 Survivor Series PLE being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, which is part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area.

"Your boy won't be in Chicago, so I had to hit Grand Rapids with the Jordan fit. #WWERAW #WWE #BIG #BRONSONREED," he wrote.

While Reed announced that he will not be present for Survivor Series, he also confirmed that he will be at tonight's RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The accompanying photo shows the former NXT North American Champion wearing a Jordan Brand outfit, which would have been perfect for Chicago as a tribute to NBA Legend Michael Jordan, who made his name with the Chicago Bulls.

WWE should bring back stipulation following recent Bronson Reed match, says Vince Russo

Bronson Reed has not wrestled since the November 6th RAW, where he participated in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The match was won by The Miz and also included Ivar and Ricochet.

Following the Fatal 4-Way, Reed posted a must-see photo of himself and Ivar flying through the air at the same time. He commented on how wild Mondays are.

While Reed failed to earn the Intercontinental Championship match on November 6th, he did previously challenge GUNTHER. Reed became the #1 contender by defeating Ricochet and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat on the October 9th RAW but came up short against the leader of Imperium the following week.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed Reed vs. GUNTHER on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and called on the company to bring back time limits.

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!" said Russo. [From 07:26 - 07:59]

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also discussed Reed on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo and speculated on how the company may have caused Reed to feel insecure.

What do you think of how WWE uses Bronson Reed? Would you have put him in WarGames? Sound off in the comments below!

