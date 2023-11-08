Former champion breaks silence after rare defeat on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has shared a message on social media following a tough loss last night on RAW.

This past Monday's episode of RAW was the first show following WWE Crown Jewel 2023. There were several title matches during the premium live event over the weekend, but the Intercontinental Championship was not defended at the show.

Last night on WWE RAW, there was a Fatal Four-Way between The Miz, Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The A-Lister has become a fan-favorite as of late and pulled off the upset to earn a title match against Gunther down the line.

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed took to his Instagram to share an amazing image from last night's episode of WWE RAW. Both Reed and Ivar hit high-flying moves at the same time during the match, and he shared a photo from the moment on his Instagram.

Reed added the caption "Monday nights are wild" in his post seen below.

Former WWE writer wants the promotion to bring back stipulation after Bronson Reed's recent loss on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo wants the promotion to bring back a stipulation following Bronson Reed's recent loss to Gunther on WWE RAW.

Reed challenged The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship and gave it everything he had. However, it still was not enough, and Gunther emerged victorious in the match after connecting with a Powerbomb.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the company bring back time limits in their matches so Reed could have avoided taking a loss.

"So they have the match tonight with Gunther and Bronson, right and Gunther goes over. Bro, bring back the time limit. Have these guys go to a 10-minute draw that's an absolute battle. Every time you have a match, you gotta say, what did it do for this guy and what did it do for that guy? What did that match do for Bronson Reed? Somebody please tell me. Zero!" said Russo. [From 07:26 - 07:59]

Bronson Reed has already had his chance to dethrone Gunther and came up short on October 16. It will be fascinating to see if The Miz will be able to defeat Gunther and become Intercontinental Champion for the ninth time in his career in the weeks ahead.

