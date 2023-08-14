Massive title change in the coming weeks? - 5 directions for Bronson Reed on WWE RAW & Payback 2023

Bronson Reed made it to the final four of the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. During the bout, long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole called the 330-pound Aussie "a future champion, no doubt."

During the multi-man match, Reed eliminated RAW Superstars Chad Gable and Tommaso Ciampa. He was also among the eight men to get Omos over the top rope. Reed was later eliminated by the eventual winner of the match, LA Knight (Yeah!).

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura. What's next for "Big" Bronson on the road to WWE Payback 2023? Without further ado, here are five possible directions for the former NXT North American Champion ahead of WWE's next premium live event.

#5 Bronson Reed joins The Miz in his feud with LA Knight on WWE RAW

LA Knight eliminated both The Miz and Bronson Reed from SummerSlam's Slim Jim Battle Royal. The Megastar ultimately won the match, much to the delight of the fans inside Ford Field and worldwide. However, one person who wasn't delighted with Knight's victory was The A-Lister.

The Miz and LA Knight engaged in an epic promo battle on the August 7, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The A-Lister and The Megastar are locked in a feud that will likely span multiple weeks.

Bronson Reed has acted as Miz's muscle during the latter's feuds with Dexter Lumis and Ciampa. Hence, seeing The Miz hire the 330-pound Aussie to take out his next foe, LA Knight, wouldn't be surprising.

Reed might also be upset about Knight eliminating him from the battle royal, giving him more than enough reason to target the SmackDown star for a future beatdown. The Megastar could be in for the fight of his life if he's faced with a two-on-one battle against Reed and The Miz.

Perhaps two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will join Knight in fending off both men, likely leading to a tag team match. The Blackheart has past beef with Miz and Reed, so throwing him in the mix would make sense.

#4 WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed challenges Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

Bronson Reed could join fellow RAW Superstar "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in going down to Florida to hunt for NXT gold. Dominik is the current NXT North American Champion, holding a title once held by Reed. One title that Reed hasn't held in the developmental brand is the NXT Championship, but that could all change if the star returns to his old stomping grounds.

Carmelo Hayes has already defeated main roster competitors like Baron Corbin, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Ricochet. But he hasn't faced a monster like the 330-pound Aussie. Hayes would risk being flattened by a Tsunami Splash and losing NXT's top prize.

If Reed vs. Hayes were to be booked for a premium live event, it'd make much more sense for the showdown to take place at NXT No Mercy rather than at WWE Payback. But the build-up to the bout could transpire on future episodes of RAW and NXT ahead of both premium live events.

#3 Tommaso Ciampa isn't done fighting with Bronson Reed

As previously noted, Reed and Ciampa have a recent history as rivals. Considering this fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE book another singles match between both men on a future episode of RAW. Not many wrestling fans would complain about seeing Ciampa and Reed knocking the snot out of each other on Monday nights.

Not only did Reed eliminate Ciampa from the Slim Jim Battle Royal, but the heavyweight competitor also holds a pinfall victory over Ciampa on the red brand.

Reed was also the reason for Ciampa losing to The Miz in a No DQ match on the July 10, 2023, episode of RAW. There's plenty of reason for The Blackheart to dislike Reed, and there's a good chance he'll look to settle the score with the big Aussie somewhere down the line.

#2 Bronson Reed wants Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship

"Big" Bronson Reed would be a more-than-credible threat to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. While it isn't rumored, it's still possible Reed could join recent rival Shinsuke Nakamura in pursuing Rollins' world title.

After his victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes was seemingly 'next in line' for a world title match. However, The King of Strong Style has skipped to the front of the line. By the end of RAW last Monday, Nakamura made his intentions clear that he's more of a foe than a friend when it comes to the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Perhaps the 330-pound Aussie will also throw himself into the mix, leading to a multi-man match at WWE Payback 2023 for the coveted prize currently held by The Visionary.

Let's see if Seth Rollins can survive a Tsunami Splash! If not, WWE may have to invest in a bigger strap for Bronson Reed as their new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1 "Big" Bronson Reed leads a division of Superheavyweights

In the past, wrestling companies like WWE and WCW have experimented with creating divisions based on the weight classes of their male competitors. However, a weight-limit gimmick for titles has typically only applied to Cruiserweights and Light Heavyweights, resulting in varying degrees of success, most notably introducing a worldwide audience to the now legendary Rey Mysterio.

What if WWE does something different by creating a weight division explicitly designed for Superheavyweights?

While it would undoubtedly be a considerable risk, seeing a weight-class division full of massive wrestlers competing for the WWE Superheavyweight Championship would be interesting. If done correctly, this division could boost the careers of wrestlers like Bronson Reed, Otis, Braun Strowman, Dabba-Kato, Shanky, and Omos. Title matches in this division could be built up as larger-than-life spectacles akin to a monster battle typically seen in a Godzilla movie.

Superheavyweights in pro wrestling are billed at 300 pounds or more. Bronson tips the scales are 330 lbs, and he could be the centerpiece of this hypothetical division if WWE thinks it's worth a try.

