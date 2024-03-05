Wrestling veteran feels WWE needs to build a story for a Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins rematch (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins crossing paths in the ring once again in the future.

When The American Nightmare returned to WWE back in 2022, he had a trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins. Rhodes ended up getting the better of The Visionary on all three occasions. This is a fact that Rollins admitted still haunts him, and despite being the champion, he is still not sure if he can take down Cody.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo detailed that their future rematch needed to be backed by a compelling storyline. He recalled that during the Attitude Era, stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H fought each other very often, but their rematches were built up with some great stories.

"That's the thing, we used to go, so many times, we would go to Rock and Austin, and come back to Rock and Austin. Rock and Triple H and come back. But how we came back was story. That's how we got back. So if you don't keep getting back to this thing through a story, then you're gonna look at how many times Cody beats Rollins, and you're gonna say how many times is he gonna beat this guy?" [1:07:12 onwards]

At the moment, both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have set aside their differences to take on The Bloodline. This week, the two stars confirmed that they would make the trip to Dallas for SmackDown to confront The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline this Friday on SmackDown.

Do you think we will see a Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins encounter once again in the future? Let us know in the comments section.

