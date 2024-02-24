Trouble within Judgment Day teased at WWE Elimination Chamber; top star possibly injured

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate faced the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE's first-ever major Premium Live Event in Australia.

Bate and Dunne, initially fierce rivals and later part of the British Strong Style with Trent Seven, have spent the majority of their careers either together or in opposition. The reunion was therefore a significant moment when The Big Strong Boi made his main roster debut. Bate's arrival on WWE SmackDown had a profound effect on Dunne, rekindling his vicious edge as The Bruiserweight.

The duo has since maintained an undefeated streak as a tag team on the main roster, bringing them one step closer to potentially becoming the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, their path to championship glory is obstructed by the current titleholders, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who have dominantly controlled the tag team division since the latter part of last year.

The opening moments of the match saw Bate and Balor engage in intense mat-grappling. Following a tag, Dunne took control and began targeting Balor. Employing a ruthless strategy, Dunne delivered chops to the throat, manipulated his opponent's arm, and executed a bicep stomp.

The New Catch Republic seemed poised for a victory, but Dominik Mysterio, stationed at ringside, intervened to ensure Balor's foot found the ropes, breaking the pinfall attempt. However, the referee realized this interference and promptly ejected Dom from ringside.

All four competitors showcased their skills with an impressive display of hard-hitting action throughout the match. After a series of exchanges, Bate and Dunne executed their finisher, The Double Tyler Driver, on Balor. However, the Money in the Bank holder intervened unexpectedly, thwarting the potential victory. Balor displayed clear signs of distress at this point, raising concerns about a possible injury.

In a crucial moment, there was a miscommunication as Priest inadvertently collided with Balor, who found himself stranded on the top rope. Despite the valiant effort of The New Catch Republic, Priest executed a double South of Heaven, setting the stage for Balor to deliver the Coup de Grace on Dunne to successfully retain their tag team titles.

It will be intriguing to discover who will step up next to challenge The Judgment Day on the Road to Wrestlemania.

What were your thoughts on the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match during the 2024 Elimination Chamber? Share your opinions in the comments section!