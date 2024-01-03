4 reasons why The Judgment Day, NOT The Bloodline, was WWE's best faction of 2023

2023 was one of WWE's best years in recent memory. The company not only served up a consistent stream of great matches and acclaimed storylines but also registered record merchandise and ticket sales and sealed new TV deals. Above all, the organization was acquired in a historic $21 billion merger.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline were integral to the company's success, being front and center in some of the most intriguing storylines of the booming product. The Goth-inspired group, in their words, "ran Monday Night RAW," while the Samoan dynasty dominated the SmackDown main event scene, despite their stranglehold somewhat loosening this year.

Which faction was more integral to the company's success over the past 12 months? Here are four reasons The Judgment Day was WWE's faction of the year in 2023.

#4 The Judgment Day won more WWE gold in 2023 than The Bloodline

One of the easiest ways to quantify success in sports entertainment is to look at titles won. Nearly every iconic stable in WWE history has left a trail of gold in its wake to solidify its greatness. At the start of 2023, no faction in the company and beyond could compete with The Bloodline, which held both the Undisputed Universal Title and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Fast forward to the end of the year, and Roman Reigns is the only one left in the group with any gold. Jey Uso is long gone from the faction, while Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa hold no titles. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day won the Women's World Title, the NXT North American Championship twice, the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, and the Undisputed Tag Team Title twice in 2023.

In terms of the number of title reigns, The Bloodline must acknowledge that Rhea Ripley and co. had a superior year

#3 The Judgment Day's workrate was unrivaled across WWE in 2023

One of the biggest criticisms against The Bloodline in 2023 was Roman Reigns' light WWE schedule. Despite The Tribal Chief's absence, which has its pros and cons, the group has maintained a steady presence on SmackDown (and sometimes RAW) through Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. This has helped preserve continuity and elevate Reigns into an elusive kingpin.

However, in terms of maintaining a consistent presence on WWE programming, neither The Bloodline nor any other faction came close to The Judgment Day in 2023.

The Edge-founded group was ever-present on RAW and frequently appeared on SmackDown and NXT, helping the latter garner its strongest ratings of the year. Furthermore, they also regularly competed at house shows.

Is it any surprise that Dominik Mysterio had the second most matches of any superstar in the entire company over the 365 days of 2023?

#2 The Judgment Day improved throughout 2023, while The Bloodline arguably regressed

The Bloodline started 2023 like a house on fire, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy with the Sami Zayn expulsion storyline and the epic WrestleMania 39 build. The aftermath of The Show Of Shows saw their momentum slow down, but they still found great success with the Civil War chapter of their tale. Post-SummerSlam, however, the faction's hot streak slightly cooled down.

On the other hand, The Judgment Day began the year on a solid note and improved significantly over the next several months. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has become the most despised heel in the industry after a legendary feud with his father. At the same time, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest have all won or competed for top accolades. Kicking off 2024, they are at the peak of their popularity, even adding R-Truth's hilarity to their arc.

Although the faction has begun to experience cracks similar to those of late-2022 Bloodline, no one can deny that they progressed more as a group in 2023 than the latter.

#1 The Judgment Day arguably had stronger leadership in 2023 than The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has had a vice-like grip on WWE's main event scene for over three years, establishing himself as a dictator over the entire roster. However, 2023 saw his crown begin to slip, with The Usos losing their gold to halt The Bloodline's dominance. Not long after, Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief for the first time in over 1200 days.

Reigns is still the much feared and revered Tribal Chief, but one can't help but feel he is no longer as invincible as he once was.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley went from strength to strength in 2023, becoming world champion and dominating every man and woman in her path. Mami is always on top, and her aura of invincibility is arguably the strongest in the company. One could argue that Ripley's success in 2023 helped The Judgment Day become a more valuable asset to the company at large than Reigns' Bloodline work.

Just don't tell Damian Priest that we acknowledged her as the faction's leader.