WWE gives popular team new name; Stunning entrance debuted at Elimination Chamber: Perth

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne unveiled their new WWE theme song for the first time at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event held in Perth, Australia.

The duo reunited a few weeks ago following Bate's main roster debut. In a previous episode of SmackDown, The Iron Master dropped a hint about a potential new tag team name, suggesting 'New Catch Republic' to Pete Dunne.

WWE has now officially adopted the name as Bate and Dunne showcased their stunning entrance during the event, featuring their brand new theme song.

You can watch the New Catch Republic's entrance from the show below:

The New Catch Republic went up against The Judgment Day's duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a showdown for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Archer of Infamy and The Prince made their entrance, accompanied by Dominik Mysterio.

The audience in Perth, Australia, made their presence known with resounding enthusiasm, expressing their sentiments through a cacophony of boos and chants directed primarily at The Judgment Day, particularly aimed at Dirty Dom. The vibrant crowd added an electrifying atmosphere to the event with their vocal reactions.

